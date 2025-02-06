Penn State makes the cut for top in-state DE target Alexander Haskell

But with his recruitment progressing, Haskell is down to four programs; Duke, Michigan, Penn State, and Syracuse. Notable programs that didn't make the cut for Haskell include Boston College, Indiana, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

One of Penn State's top defensvie end targets in the 2026 recruiting cycle, St. Joes Prep standout defensive end Alexander Haskell is down to just four schools. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound defensive end is a consensus three-star prospect across the industry and has nearly 20 scholarship offers to his name.

While Penn State has had a hard time over the last few cycles recruiting the Philadelphia powerhouse, the program has been building momentum with the Hawks.

In the 2025 recruiting cycle, the Nittany Lions signed linebacker Cam Smith and have also added St. Joes Prep alumnus Jim Knowles to their staff, hiring the highly-regarded defensive coordinator away from Ohio State.

Haskell has been a frequent visitor to Penn State in his recruitment making six visits. His last visit, came completely on his dime as Haskell attended Penn State's first-round matchup against the SMU Mustangs in December.

Programs were not allowed to officially host recruits on campus for those first-round games, so any recruits in attendance would have to pay their way; tickets, parking, and everything in between.

His most recent visit was to Duke at the beginning of the month to see former Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils. Notably, Cam Smith was committed to Diaz and Duke before flipping his commitment to the Nittany Lions last summer. Haskell has made three total trips to Durham in his recruitment.



