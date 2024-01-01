A top target for Penn State in the class of 2025 announced his top 10 schools on New Year's, which includes James Franklin and the Nittany Lions. Four-star outside linebacker Justin Hill listed Penn State, along with Ohio State, Michigan, USC, Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Miami, Cincinnati, and Kentucky. Hill is the 189th player in the class, along with being the 14th ranked outside linebacker and 7th-best overall prospect out of Ohio.

Hill enjoyed a breakout year for Winton Woods in Cincinnati as a junior, racking up 16 tackles for loss and 13 sacks, with two forced fumbles. The 6'3", 209-pound linebacker was all-state, while earning defensive player of the year honors from the Eastern Cincinnati Conference, Cincinnati Enquirer, and Southwest District in 2023.

The Cincinnati product picked up an offer from Franklin and company during the fall, which was followed by taking an unofficial visit to Happy Valley in November. The Nittany Lions will continue to pursue the talented defender over the next several months as they look to add Hill to current 2025 linebacker commit DJ McClary.