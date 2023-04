On Thursday morning, Penn State made the cut for offensive lineman Garrett Sexton out of Hartland (WI). The 6-foot-7, 250-pound offensive tackle has the Nittany Lions alongside Minnesota, Oklahoma, and Iowa.

Notably, both Penn State and Oklahoma are rather new entrants into his recruitment. The Nittany Lions offered Sexton on March 4 of this year, and Oklahoma followed suit on March 22. Both Iowa and Minnesota, on the other hand, offered Sexton in January.

The cut for Sexton comes just a week after he made his first visit to Happy Valley. This past month he also visited Iowa on an unofficial visit. He's made multiple trips to Minnesota in the past as well but has yet to return to Minneapolis since a visit in November.

Currently, there are no FutureCasts in for Sexton.