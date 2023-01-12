Penn State basketball demolishes Indiana at home
Wednesday night’s Penn State men’s basketball game is now what’s referenced in Webster’s Dictionary under the word dismantle. That’s exactly what the Nittany Lions did against the Hoosiers, a convincing and dominant 85-66 win at the Bryce Jordan Center.
It was a victory for Penn State that followed up a promising effort against No.1 Purdue on Sunday at the Palestra. Though the Nittany Lions would ultimately fall to the Boilermakers in the game, they were able to go toe-to-toe with the then nation's top-ranked team in the first half before Purdue battled their way back and pulled away in the second half.
The story of Wednesday night's game against Indiana was the Nittany Lions' three-point explosion broke out for Penn State, tying a school record, set earlier this season with 18 made three-pointers in the win.
Seth Lundy, who reached 1,000 career points in his college career, and Andrew Funk were especially locked in from beyond the arc, shooting a combined 14-for-24 (58.3 percent) as the Nittany Lions shot 18-for-31 (58.1 percent) from three as a team.
Lundy led Penn State (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) with 25 points on 53 percent shooting from the field, as well as six rebounds and two blocks.
Funk finished with a season-high 23 points, adding a steal and four rebounds in the mix as well.
Teams often have great shooting nights and it was definitely one of those nights for Penn State, shooting 54.2 percent from the field, holding Indiana to just 44.1 percent overall and 28.6 percent from three.
The Hoosiers didn’t make things any easier for them from the line, shooting just 10-of-18 in the game.
Points off turnovers benefitted Penn State greatly in this game, scoring 17 points off 11 Indiana turnovers, but at the end of the day, it was the three-point shooting that took the Nittany Lions to victory.
With Penn State knocking down 14 more three-pointers in the win, that’s a difference of 42 points and a big reason for a near-20 point victory.
Also, something important to note is the continued passing success of Jalen Pickett, who recorded eight assists in the win. One of the best passers in the country continues to rack up assist totals.
Nittany Lions pick up' big Quadrant 1 victory
For the Nittany Lions, the win over Indiana is also an important Quadrant 1 win as they continue to build their resume for a potential NCAA Tournament bid later this season. The Nittany Lions earlier this season picked up a quadrant one win over Illinois on the road 74-59. In their other three games against quadrant one teams this season, they're 0-3 (Purdue, Michigan State, Clemson). Notably, they're also 1-2 against Quadrant 2 teams and 10-0 against Quadrant 3 & 4 teams.
Currently, the Nittany Lions' are considered a bubble team for the NCAA Tournament. They'll look to add another Quadrant 1 victory next Tuesday against the top-25 ranked Wisconsin Badgers, before the end of the month they'll also have matchups against Nebraska, Rutgers, and Michigan before starting February off with another showdown against Purdue.
