Penn State Men's Basketball set to take part in 2022 Charleston Classic

The bracket for the 2022 Charleston Classic is set, as reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

According to the report, Penn State will take on Furman in the first round of the tournament. The Paladins finished 22-12 last season, reaching the SoCon Championship.

The other first-round matchups include Virginia Tech vs Old Dominion, Davidson vs Charleston, and Colorado State vs South Carolina. The eight-team tournament will tip off on November 16.