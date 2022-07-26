Penn State Men's Basketball set to take part in 2022 Charleston Classic
The bracket for the 2022 Charleston Classic is set, as reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.
According to the report, Penn State will take on Furman in the first round of the tournament. The Paladins finished 22-12 last season, reaching the SoCon Championship.
The other first-round matchups include Virginia Tech vs Old Dominion, Davidson vs Charleston, and Colorado State vs South Carolina. The eight-team tournament will tip off on November 16.
Penn State will be entering year two of the Micah Shrewsberry era this November. The Nittany Lions in their first year under the former Purdue assistant went 14-17 overall including 7-13 in conference play.
The Nittany Lions are currently set to begin their 2022 season on Monday, November 14 against the Butler Bulldogs at the Bryce Jordan Center. The only other game currently set for the Nittany Lions is their November 29 matchup on the road against Clemson as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
