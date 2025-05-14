Penn State Men's Basketball to Play Providence in Hall of Fame Showcase

The Penn State Men's Basketball team added another piece to their 2025-26 schedule officially on Tuesday as it was announced that the Nittany Lions will face off against the Big East's Providence Friars in the 2025 Hall of Fame Showcase at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on November 22.

The matchup will be part of a doubleheader on November 22, as Boston University will also take on Harvard.

"We’re excited for the opportunity to bring our team to the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut to face a strong Providence team,” said Penn State head coach Mike Rhoades said in a press release. “This will be our second-straight year competing in a Hall of Fame event, and we know it will be a first-class experience for our group. The game will challenge our team early in the season and allow our fans and alumni in the Northeast region the chance to see us play in a fun college basketball environment.”

Penn State last season competed in the Hall of Fame classic at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, defeating Virginia Tech 86-64.

The Nittany Lions in 2025-26 will look to improve upon a 16-15 campaign in 2024-25, which included a 6-14 record in Big Ten play. The Friars under head coach Kim English struggled last season, going 12-20, including 6-14 against Big East competition. It was the program's first losing season since the 2011-12 season.

The November 22 matchup will be the first between the two programs since 2012, when the Nittany Lions defeated the Friars 55-52 in the Puerto Rico Tip-Off. The two sides also met in 2011 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, a 69-59 victory for Penn State.