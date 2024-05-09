Penn State University’s men’s basketball team has played just two total games in its history against Oregon (0-1), UCLA (1-0), USC, and Washington. However, with conference realignment resulting in these four schools joining the Big Ten, they’ll become foes of the Nittany Lions at least once every year.

With the four West Coast programs joining an already loaded conference featuring the likes of powerhouses such as Purdue, Illinois, and Michigan State, the Big Ten is sure to once again feature one of the toughest schedules of any conference in the nation.

Although the exact dates and times in which teams will match up in conference play have yet to be established, it is already known who Penn State will play and where those games will take place.

Using this information, BetOhio created a system to rank the projected conference strength of schedule for each Big Ten team next year. Penn State projects to have the toughest conference strength of schedule of the 18 Big Ten teams.