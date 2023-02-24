While COVID was a downfall for many collegiate athletes, the fifth year of eligibility benefited the Nittany Lions, as the team received its first-ever grad transfers this season, and the former captain was able to return. Here are what each senior brought to the table this season.

Paul DeNaples

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4z4oOjIFBBVUwgRGVOQVBMRVMgfCBNb3Njb3csIFBhLjxicj48YnI+ MeKDozbig6M14oOjIEdhbWVzIHwgUGVubiBTdGF0ZSBSZWNvcmQ8YnI+PGJy PjLig6M24oOjMuKDoyBCbG9ja2VkIFNob3RzIHwgMm5kIEFsbC1UaW1lPGJy PlBsdXMtNeKDozXig6MgfCBQZW5uIFN0YXRlIFJlY29yZDxicj4z4oOjMuKD oyBBc3Npc3RzIHwgOXRoIEFsbC10aW1lIGFtb25nIGRlZmVuc2VtZW48YnI+ MeKDozDig6MgR29hbHMgfCA2dGggQWxsLXRpbWUgYW1vbmcgZGVmZW5zZW1l bjxicj48YnI+VGhhbmsgWW91LCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1BEZW5hcGxlczM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFBEZW5hcGxl czM8L2E+ISE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv V2VBcmU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNXZUFy ZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hv Y2tleVZhbGxleT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I0hvY2tleVZhbGxleTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1h2ZzFa T1BSRkkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9YdmcxWk9QUkZJPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IFBlbm4gU3RhdGUgTWVu4oCZcyBIb2NrZXkgKEBQZW5uU3RhdGVNSEtZ KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Blbm5TdGF0ZU1IS1kv c3RhdHVzLzE2MjkxOTQ2Njc1Mzg0MTE1MjM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMjQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

The fifth-year senior has served as the captain for the last two years and as an alternate captain for his sophomore and junior seasons. DeNaples is one of two senior defensemen. “Growth is a little strange for him because it was such a natural thing,” Gadowsky said. “There are very few guys that when things are going south and aren’t good that are good leaders, and that’s the reason I say growth; he was like that from the start. He was just that guy that people look to and a guy that was comfortable stepping up when things aren’t good, and that’s not easy.” DeNaples was known as a defensive defenseman. In his freshman year, he had 79 blocks and was named a finalist for Big Ten defensive player of the year. He also led the Big Ten, and was fourth in the nation with a plus-31 rating. His eight assists put him tenth on the team in his sophomore year. He also recorded 53 blocks. He had three goals which is his career best. Last season he recorded 60 blocks, which led Penn State and was sixth in the Big Ten. Though he only had two goals, one of them was the game-winner in overtime against Wisconsin. This season he has 42 blocks and a game-winner. He currently holds the iron man record for playing 165 consecutive games. Over his career, he leads the plus/minus category at 63. He also had 262 blocks which places him first in Penn State history. DeNaples will go down as one of the best leaders and blue-liners in program history.

Kenny Johnson

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4x4oOjNeKDoyBLRU5OWSBKT0hOU09OIHwgQW5uIEFyYm9yLCBNaWNo Ljxicj48YnI+SW1wb3NpbmcgaGlzIHBoeXNpY2FsaXR5IG9uIGRlZmVuc2Ug c2luY2Ugc3RlcHBpbmcgZm9vdCBvbiBjYW1wdXMsIEtlbm55IEpvaG5zb24g aGFzIGZsYXNoZWQgaGlzIHNraWxsIHdpdGggYSBicnVpc2luZyBzdHlsZSBv ZiBwbGF5IGZvciB0aGUgcGFzdCBmb3VyIHNlYXNvbnMhITxicj48YnI+VGhh bmsgeW91LCBLZW5ueSEhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL1dlQXJlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jV2VBcmU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9Ib2NrZXlWYWxsZXk/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNIb2NrZXlWYWxsZXk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by82d2JZVW5UY2tVIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNndiWVVuVGNrVTwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQZW5uIFN0YXRlIE1lbuKAmXMgSG9ja2V5IChAUGVublN0 YXRlTUhLWSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QZW5uU3Rh dGVNSEtZL3N0YXR1cy8xNjI4NDg1MDI0MDg0MzY5NDA5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDIyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Johnson only played in two games this season but played a big role last year. In 31 games, he had one goal and four assists with 36 blocks. “He’s a moose out there on the ice. He adds size and physical play to our backend, which we can lack sometimes," Jimmy Dowd Jr. said. "He works hard in the gym and puts up some of the crazier numbers I have ever seen in person.” At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, Johnson is a very physical defenseman and has spent his fair share of time in the box with 46 penalty minutes. Though he is known for his polarizing figure on the ice, off the ice he is known to be one of the best personalities in the locker room. “Kenny is a big teddy bear. He is a teammate that guys love to be around because of his infectious personality. He’s great at keeping it light in the locker room and doesn’t mind being the butt of the joke,” Ture Linden said.

Ashton Calder

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4y4oOjNuKDoyBBU0hUT04gQ0FMREVSIHwgU2F1bHQgU3RlLiBNYXJp ZSwgTWljaGlnYW48YnI+PGJyPkluIGhpcyBsb25lIHNlYXNvbiBpbiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSG9ja2V5VmFsbGV5 P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSG9ja2V5VmFs bGV5PC9hPiwgQ2FsZGVyIGlzIGN1cnJlbnRseSB0aGlyZCBvbiB0aGUgdGVh bSB3aXRoIG5pbmUgZ29hbHMgd2hpbGUgbGVhZGluZyB0aGUgdGVhbSB3aXRo IHRocmVlIHBvd2VycGxheSB0YWxsaWVzISE8YnI+PGJyPlRoYW5rIHlvdSwg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hc2h0b25jYWxkZXIxNT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYXNodG9uY2FsZGVyMTU8L2E+ISE8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV2VBcmU/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNXZUFyZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzVVTkVLY1JsOEgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS81 VU5FS2NSbDhIPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBlbm4gU3RhdGUgTWVu4oCZcyBI b2NrZXkgKEBQZW5uU3RhdGVNSEtZKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1Blbm5TdGF0ZU1IS1kvc3RhdHVzLzE2MjgxMTQ4NDMzODIyOTY1 Nzc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMjEsIDIwMjM8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Calder spent his first three years at Lake Superior State, and in his junior year, he served as an alternate captain. He recorded 79 points between 33 goals and 46 assists. He led his team to the WCHA championship game and a 2021 NCAA Championship berth as an alternate captain. He transferred to the University of North Dakota for his senior year, where he recorded 21 points. He finished second on the team with 11 goals and fourth on the team and 10 assists; his 21 points were fifth on the team. Coach Guy Gadowsky said at the beginning of the season that Calder was a guy that brought 200-foot leadership along with depth scoring. Calder came into Hockey Valley with the third most games played among active college hockey players with 141. “He’s really intelligent about presenting a slightly different angle on things,” Gadowsky said. “I’m not aware of any hockey player that has been in that situation before, and he’s very aware of not stepping on toes, but he’ll wait. He doesn’t want to be the first person to say it, but if no one says it, then he’ll say it.” The Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, native transferred to Penn State for his fifth year. He has nine goals, which is third on the team, and leads the Nittany Lions with three power-play goals. “It’s nice to have someone else who came from a different school and has a different perspective,” Linden said.

Ture Linden

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4y4oOjMOKDoyBUVVJFIExJTkRFTiB8IEdyZWF0IEZhbGxzLCBWYS48 YnI+PGJyPkxpbmRlbiBidXJzdCBvbnRvIHRoZSBzY2VuZSBpbiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSG9ja2V5VmFsbGV5P3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSG9ja2V5VmFsbGV5 PC9hPiBhbmQgaGFzIHByb2R1Y2VkIGFsbCBzZWFzb24gYXMgaGUgaXMgY3Vy cmVudGx5IHRpZWQgZm9yIHRoZSB0ZWFtIGxlYWQgd2l0aCAy4oOjNOKDoyBw b2ludHMgZW50ZXJpbmcgc2VuaW9yIHdlZWtlbmQgd2hpbGUgbGVhZGluZyB0 aGUgdGVhbSBpbiBhc3Npc3RzIHdpdGggMeKDozbig6MhITxicj48YnI+VGhh bmsgeW91LCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1R1cmVfTGlu ZGVuNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVHVyZV9MSW5kZW42PC9hPiEh PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dlQXJlP3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jV2VBcmU8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8wanVkenpiSzlKIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vMGp1ZHp6Yks5SjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQZW5uIFN0YXRlIE1lbuKA mXMgSG9ja2V5IChAUGVublN0YXRlTUhLWSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QZW5uU3RhdGVNSEtZL3N0YXR1cy8xNjI4MDY4MTk5MzQ1 MzE1ODQwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDIxLCAyMDIz PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=