Penn State Men's Hockey Senior Profiles -- Part One
While COVID was a downfall for many collegiate athletes, the fifth year of eligibility benefited the Nittany Lions, as the team received its first-ever grad transfers this season, and the former captain was able to return. Here are what each senior brought to the table this season.
Paul DeNaples
The fifth-year senior has served as the captain for the last two years and as an alternate captain for his sophomore and junior seasons. DeNaples is one of two senior defensemen.
“Growth is a little strange for him because it was such a natural thing,” Gadowsky said. “There are very few guys that when things are going south and aren’t good that are good leaders, and that’s the reason I say growth; he was like that from the start. He was just that guy that people look to and a guy that was comfortable stepping up when things aren’t good, and that’s not easy.”
DeNaples was known as a defensive defenseman. In his freshman year, he had 79 blocks and was named a finalist for Big Ten defensive player of the year. He also led the Big Ten, and was fourth in the nation with a plus-31 rating.
His eight assists put him tenth on the team in his sophomore year. He also recorded 53 blocks. He had three goals which is his career best.
Last season he recorded 60 blocks, which led Penn State and was sixth in the Big Ten. Though he only had two goals, one of them was the game-winner in overtime against Wisconsin.
This season he has 42 blocks and a game-winner. He currently holds the iron man record for playing 165 consecutive games. Over his career, he leads the plus/minus category at 63. He also had 262 blocks which places him first in Penn State history.
DeNaples will go down as one of the best leaders and blue-liners in program history.
Kenny Johnson
Johnson only played in two games this season but played a big role last year. In 31 games, he had one goal and four assists with 36 blocks.
“He’s a moose out there on the ice. He adds size and physical play to our backend, which we can lack sometimes," Jimmy Dowd Jr. said. "He works hard in the gym and puts up some of the crazier numbers I have ever seen in person.”
At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, Johnson is a very physical defenseman and has spent his fair share of time in the box with 46 penalty minutes.
Though he is known for his polarizing figure on the ice, off the ice he is known to be one of the best personalities in the locker room.
“Kenny is a big teddy bear. He is a teammate that guys love to be around because of his infectious personality. He’s great at keeping it light in the locker room and doesn’t mind being the butt of the joke,” Ture Linden said.
Ashton Calder
Calder spent his first three years at Lake Superior State, and in his junior year, he served as an alternate captain. He recorded 79 points between 33 goals and 46 assists. He led his team to the WCHA championship game and a 2021 NCAA Championship berth as an alternate captain.
He transferred to the University of North Dakota for his senior year, where he recorded 21 points. He finished second on the team with 11 goals and fourth on the team and 10 assists; his 21 points were fifth on the team.
Coach Guy Gadowsky said at the beginning of the season that Calder was a guy that brought 200-foot leadership along with depth scoring. Calder came into Hockey Valley with the third most games played among active college hockey players with 141.
“He’s really intelligent about presenting a slightly different angle on things,” Gadowsky said. “I’m not aware of any hockey player that has been in that situation before, and he’s very aware of not stepping on toes, but he’ll wait. He doesn’t want to be the first person to say it, but if no one says it, then he’ll say it.”
The Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, native transferred to Penn State for his fifth year. He has nine goals, which is third on the team, and leads the Nittany Lions with three power-play goals.
“It’s nice to have someone else who came from a different school and has a different perspective,” Linden said.
Ture Linden
Linden spent his last four years at RPI in the ECAC, where they only played three seasons. He served as the captain for the Engineers in his senior season, and he led the ECAC with 39 points and 20 goals while tied for 11th and 23rd in the nation, respectively.
“He’s got a great work ethic. He’s always on the ice, and he’s a heck of a competitor. You know he always wants to get better," Kevin Wall said. "If you want to make it far in this game, that's something you have to do."
When it was time to move on, Linden wanted to go to a team that can compete for a championship. He grew up with former Penn State captain Alex Limoges and was a big reason why he ultimately came to Happy Valley.
As a Nittany Lion, the Great Falls, Virginia native is fourth on the team in goals with eight, leading the team with 16 assists; his 24 points tie him for first on the team.
One of his most notable goals was seven seconds after a puck drop against Mercyhurst in a 6-3 victory, which was the fastest goal scored in program history. The center leads the team with a 58.1 faceoff win percentage, which is third in the Big Ten.
--------------------------------------------------------------
