The current senior class arguably has had one of strangest collegiate hockey experiences, with COVID affecting their post-season play in 2020-2021. However, they still managed to top the charts in team points and improve annually. Six of the eight seniors were on the 2019-20 Big Ten regular season title squad. Let's take a look back at their accomplishments.

Kevin Wall

Wall has been a consistent piece in the Nittany Lion lineup. The 23-year-old came to Penn State after being picked by the Carolina Hurricanes in the sixth round of the 2019 draft as the 181st overall pick. The Penfield, New York native had a strange freshman year due to COVID but still managed to make his mark in the home series against Minnesota when he scored the game-winning goal just 31 seconds after Nikita Pavlychev tied the game at two. That goal clinched the first Big Ten regular season title in program history. In his sophomore year, he ended the season second on the team in points and assists, with 19 and 11, respectively. “He’s not the most physical by any means, but he can use his body if he wants to. He’s very skilled around the net, and he’s got a great hockey IQ," Connor MacEachern said. Wall is one of the best examples of the team's “pucks in deep” motto, as he led the Big Ten in shots in 2021 with 162. His shots paid off as he recorded his first career hat trick against Niagara and led the team in goals with 16 landing him seventh in the Big Ten. His 16 goals are tied for the ninth most in a single season in program history. He also led the team in points with 29. As if Wall wasn’t impressive enough this season, he’s earned a spot in the Penn State record book at tenth all-time in goals with 40. He currently leads the team in goals with 14, putting him at eighth in the Big Ten. He is currently tied for the team lead in points with Ture Linden at 24.

Connor MacEachern

In MacEachern's freshman year, he had eight assists in a four-way tie for ninth on the team. His sophomore year was shortened, but he continued to surpass his eight assists in his freshman season, recording nine. His nine assists tied him for fourth on the team with Connor McMenamin. The Ontario native’s junior season was his best as a Nittany Lion, recording 14 goals and 14 assists. His 14 assists put him first on the team, while his 28 points put him second on the team. Six of his 14 goals were on the man-advantage tying the Penn State single-season power-play goal record. In the Big Ten, he was fourth in shots with 127 and fourth in the faceoff dot with a 58.5 win percentage. In his senior season, MacEachern is second in goals with 11 and third overall in points with 22. Once again, he’s held strong in the faceoff circle in fourth in the Big Ten with a 57.8 win percentage.

Connor McMenamin

McMenamin started his Nittany Lion career strong ending ninth in points, goals, and assists. He recorded 12 points between four goals and eight assists. One of his assists was in his first game on fellow senior MacEachern's first career goal. In his shortened sophomore season, he had four multi-point games recording a 15-point season and ending in fourth on the team. He finished in fourth in assists with nine and fifth in goals with six. In his junior season, the Collegeville native tied his career-high points with 15 and recorded a new career-high assists with ten. In his senior season, he currently ranks second in assists with 14 and fourth in points with 20. His 20 points mark a new career-best, and his six goals also mark his career-best goals.

Tyler Gratton

