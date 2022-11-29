The move to No.8 for the Nittany Lions firmly locks Penn State into the New Years Six bowl games, allowing the program to head to either Dallas for the Cotton Bowl, Miami for the Orange Bowl, or even potentially, Pasadena for the Rose Bowl.

The Penn State Nittany Lions have moved into the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings this week coming in at No. 8, moving up three spots from last week's No. 11 spot.

How could the Nittany Lions land in Pasadena? Two ways. The first way is the possibility of No.4 USC losing to No.11 Utah in this weekend's Pac-12 title game. The Utes previously beat the Trojans earlier this season 43-42 in Salt Lake City. If USC were to lose the game, Ohio State, sitting at No.5 would likely move into the No.4 spot, allowing Penn State to become the best Big Ten team left in order to fill the bowl game's Big Ten slot.

The other scenario is the possibility of the CFP committee deciding to send Ohio State to the Orange Bowl to avoid sending the Buckeyes to the Rose Bowl for a third straight season. If the favorites win each game this weekend, the Buckeyes could also potentially face Utah in a rematch of last season's Rose Bowl game, a 48-45 win for the Buckeyes. If it's not the Utes, the Big Ten representative would likely face the Washington Huskies.

Currently, most bowl projections have the Nittany Lions set to go to Dallas for the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2 with their likely opponent being the Tulane Green Wave.