The Penn State Nittany Lions moved up one spot to the No. 10 spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Nittany Lions are coming off a 51-15 win over the Maryland Terrapins that saw the Nittany Lions post 27 fourth-quarter points en route to a blowout win.

Penn State is one of three Big Ten teams ranked inside the top 10, joining No. 1 Ohio State and No. 4 Michigan.

Future Big Ten programs Washington (No. 5) and Oregon (No. 6) are also both ranked inside the top-10. The only other current Big Ten program ranked inside the top 25 is the Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 22.