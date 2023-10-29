Fresh off a 33-24 win over the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, the Penn State Nittany Lions have moved up to the No. 9 spot in both the AP & Coaches Polls.

The NIttany Lions are one of three Big Ten teams ranked in both rankings. Michigan and Ohio State are the only other Big Ten programs ranked entering week 10, sitting at No.2 and No.3 respectively.

Future Big Ten programs in Washington (5/5), Oregon (6/7), and USC (24/22) are all ranked in both polls as well.

In the AP Poll, Rutgers is ranked in the unofficial No. 32 spot while in the Coaches Poll, Iowa sits in the No.31 spot. The Nittany Lions are set to host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on November 18.

By being ranked in this week's AP Poll, the Nittany Lions have now been ranked in 23 consecutive polls dating back to last season. That streak is the eighth longest in college football with Alabama (254), Georgia (107), Ohio State (55), Michigan (39), Utah (30), USC (25), and Tennessee (24) all owning longer streaks.