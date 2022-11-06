Penn State moved up in both the AP & Coaches Poll on Sunday afternoon following their 45-14 win over Indiana on Saturday afternoon.

Entering this weekend at No.16 in both polls, the Nittany Lions are now No. 14 in the AP Poll and No. 15 in the coaches poll. Their newest ranking in the College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday evening.

In the AP Poll, the Nittany Lions moved up two spots and join Ohio State (No. 2), Michigan (No. 3), and Illinois (No. 21) inside the Top-25. No other Big Ten teams earned a spot in this week's poll.

In the Coaches Poll, there is only a slim difference as the Buckeyes and Wolverines are both again No.2 and No.3 but Indiana is a lone spot higher at No. 20. Minnesota and Maryland also earned voting points in the Coaches Poll.