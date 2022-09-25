After defeating Central Michigan 33-14 on Saturday afternoon to improve to 4-0 on the season, the Penn State Nittany Lions have moved up once again in both the AP and Coaches Poll.

In this week's AP Poll, the Nittany Lions have moved up three spots from No. 14 and are now the nation's No. 11 team in the country. The Nittany Lions are one of four Big Ten teams in the AP Top 25, joining Ohio State (No. 3), Michigan (No. 4), and Minnesota (No. 21). No other Big Ten team received votes in this week's poll.



