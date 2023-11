Following a 27-6 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights over the weekend, the Penn State Nittany Lions have moved up one spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings from No. 12 to No. 11. The small bump strengthens the Nittany Lions chances of getting back to a New Years Six bowl.

Now with a 9-2 record on the season, the Nittany Lions will look to achieve win No. 10 this Friday against the Michigan State Spartans at Ford Field in Detroit. Michigan State enters the weekend with a 4-7 record including 2-6 in conference play and is coming off their second win in three weeks, defeating Indiana 24-21 on Saturday.

Penn State is a near three-touchdown favorite over the Spartans.