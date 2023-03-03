Despite losing last Sunday to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, blowing a 19-point lead in the process, the Nittany Lions have found themselves squarely in the mix after upsetting Northwestern on Wednesday while benefiting from losses from Michigan, Rutgers, and Wisconsin on Thursday night.

In his most recent bracketology, ESPN's Joe Lunardi has projected Penn State to be the last team in this year's NCAA Tournament. If they do make the tournament, it will be their first time doing so since the 2010-21

Furthermore, Lunardi has the Nittany Lions as a No.11 seed in the East Regional which would pit them against Nevada in The First Four. In Lunardi's projection, the winner of that game would go on to face Duke in Greensboro.

While Penn State is in a good spot heading into their regular season finale, their matchup on Sunday against Maryland is a must-win for Micah Shrewsberry's program. It serves as an early legacy-building game for Shrewberry, as a win against Maryland and at least one win in the Big Ten Tournament should all but guarantee the Nittany Lions make the NCAA Tournament later this month.

The Nittany Lions enter their regular season finale on Sunday with an 18-12 record in Big Ten playing, including 9-10 in conference play. If they can pick up a 10th conference win, it would be just the second time they've won 10 or more games in conference play since the 2010 season. The Nittany Lions were on pace to make the NCAA Tournament in the 2019-20 season before the COVID-19 pandemic cut their dreams short.

While no odds are currently out for the Nittany Lions and Terrapins matchup on Sunday afternoon, the Nittany Lions currently hold a 47.4% chance to win the game, according to ESPN Analytics.

Maryland will enter the game as the No. 21 team in the country with a 20-10 record and 11-8 in conference play. A win over Maryland would also give Penn State a huge fourth Quad I victory, as they are currently 3-5 against Quad I opponents this season. They're also 3-5 against Quad II opponents while holding a combined 12-2 record against Quad III and Quad IV opponents.

Tipoff on Sunday is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.