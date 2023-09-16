The Nittany Lions offense, for the 10th straight game, scored 30 or more points, the second time under head coach James Franklin that the Nittany Lions have done so. In the last 30 years, they joined only the 2016-2017 Nittany Lions and 1993-1994 Nittany Lions as offenses to do so.

Since their 41-17 loss to Michigan last October in Ann Arbor, the Nittany Lions offense has scored 30+ points in each game, including seven efforts of 35+ points. This season, through three games, the Nittany Lions are averaging 43.6 points per game. Even more so, since the beginning of last season, the Nittany Lions offense has scored 30+ points in 14 of 16 games. The only games they failed to do so were last October against Northwestern, a 17-7 win at home, and the previously mentioned 41-17 loss to Michigan.

In 2016 and 2017, under offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, the Nittany Lions scored 30+ points in 10 straight games, starting with a 62-24 win over Purdue one week after the Nittany Lions upset Ohio State in 2016. Over that 10-game span, the Nittany Lions averaged 46 points per game. Their streak would end on September 23, 2017, against the Iowa Hawkeyes, a 21-19 win for the Nittany Lions.

The 1993-1994 Nittany Lions, under head coach Joe Paterno and offensive coordinator Fran Ganter, scored 30+ points in 15 straight games from November 20, 1993, through the entirety of the 1994 season. That streak would end in the 1995 season opener, a 24-23 win over Texas Tech.



