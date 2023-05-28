As the son of legendary Pittsburgh guard-wing Ricardo Greer, Class of 2025 RJ Greer has created his own identity as a knockdown shooter and highly skilled combination guard at Springboro (OH) HS, where he averaged 14 points as a sophomore. He received an offer from Mike Rhoades and Penn State on Thursday. Greer, who patterns his game around current Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole, currently holds offers from the likes of Pittsburgh, Michigan, Cincinnati, Florida, UCF, Ohio, New Mexico State, Radford, Stetson, and a bevy of others.

Greer's father scored over 1,750 points during his time at Pittsburgh. The bullish 6-foot-5, 220-pounder wound up prolonging his career over the waters, playing in elite professional leagues in the Dominican Republic, France, Croatia, and other countries. After culminating a 16-year professional career overseas, Greer joined University of Dayton as an assistant coach in 2017. He has remained on the staff since, having been promoted to associate head coach. The 6-foot-4, 170-pound Greer Jr. is a long, rangy athlete with proficiency in scoring it at three levels. He has steadily improved with his knack for attacking the rim and knifing his way into the teeth of the defense. Greer shot 45 percent from 3-point range during his freshman year at Springboro, averaging 15.3 points. He has made the mid range game a finer point of his hardwood trade. With his more aggressive approach in creating opportunities on the drive, Greer now brings an adeptness at carving out real estate around the rim and finishing in crafty, ambidextrous fashion.