Penn State offers DII defensive back transfer Donovan Callis
Looking to replace the hole left on the roster from Storm Duck's abrupt departure from Happy Valley last month, Penn State extended an offer on Monday to Division-II transfer Donovan Callis.
Callis was an all-conference selection in the Great American Conference for with 32 tackles, two interceptions, and seven pass breakups last season.
Since entering the transfer portal on April 15, he has picked up FBS offers from Utah State, Miami (OH), Georgia Southern, and Charlotte on top of his offer from the Nittany Lions.
The 6-foot-, 160-pound cornerback is originally out of The Colony High School in The Colony, Texas but calls Los Angeles his hometown. In 27 games for East Central University, he recorded 77 tackles, three tackles for a loss, three interceptions, 20 pass deflections, and three forced fumbles.
