With top quarterback target Michael Van Buren trending away from Penn State, the Nittany Lions coaching staff has extended an offer to a fast-rising quarterback prospect. On Tuesday, the Nittany Lions offered West Orange (FL) QB Trever Jackson . He's the second 2024 quarterback that the Nittany Lions have offered in the last week, joining Ohio signal caller Ethan Grunkemeyer .

Jackson currently considered a top-three prospect dropped a top five of Tulane, Indiana, Pittsburgh, Appalachian State, and FAU late last month. But since receiving Rivals Camp Series QB MVP honors for his performance last month as well as being chosen to perform in the Elite 11 Finals, Jackson has seen his stock rise quite fast.

This month, he has received offers from Illinois and Texas A&M among several Group of Five offers. Overall, Jackson has now garnered 14 scholarship offers with Penn State and Texas A&M leading the way for his top offers.

Here's what Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman had to say about Jackson after his MVP honors in Miami last month.

"Jackson has not been shy about showcasing his cannon this offseason, which has helped raise the recruiting status of the West Orange High School prospect. All the skills were on display on Sunday, wowing coaches, campers, and the fans in the stands. His footwork, release, arm strength and accuracy were all on point, culminating in an impressive performance during 1-on-1s."