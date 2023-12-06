Another Big Ten product has caught the attention of James Franklin and Penn State out of the transfer portal a day after his now former teammate did the same. The Nittany Lions offered Indiana transfer running back/return specialist Jaylin Lucas on Wednesday shortly after he entered the transfer portal. This comes a day after Penn State offered fellow Hoosier transfer, wide receiver Donaven McCulley out of the portal on Tuesday.

Lucas was a lightning bolt during his time in Bloomington, serving in a multitude of roles for the Hoosiers. Listed as a running back, the 5'9" speedster made an impact in the run game, receiving game and on special teams.

Most notably, Lucas was the Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year in the Big Ten last season, earning honorable mention honors as a returner in 2023. Over the last two seasons, Lucas racked up 1,163 yards and three touchdowns as one of the best kick returners in the country. He also totaled 546 yards and four touchdowns on the ground and 50 catches for 329 and two more scores through the air.

Penn State is expected to return running back duo Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen in 2024, while Lucas could potentially serve as a gadget guy for new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki while making an impact in special teams as well.

Lucas is the fourth offensive transfer the Nittany Lions have offered out of the portal thus far, joining the aforementioned Donaven McCulley, Washington State wide receiver Josh Kelly and North Texas wide receiver Ja'Mori Maclin.