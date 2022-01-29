Penn State offers North Texas defensive end transfer Grayson Murphy

Penn State Football sent another new offer out to a transfer portal prospect tdoay and it was given to former North Texas defensive end Grayson Murphy took to Twitter to announce his third scholarship offer since entering the portal this past Thursday.

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound defensive end spent the past three seasons with the Mean Green and other then his redshirt season in year one, he has proven to be pretty successful.

This past season was his best one yet as he finished with 38 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one recovery for a touchdown, which was good enough for Second Team All-CUSA.

It is pretty clear that Penn State wants to add another immediate impact defensive end, someone similar to what the program had last year in Temple transfer Arnold Ebiketie.

Along with Penn State, Murphy has also added offers from Kansas and Oregon State. The Jayhawks recently had an in-home visit with Murphy and appear to be the team to beat, but look for the Nittany Lions to up their interest now that they have offered.