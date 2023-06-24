Penn State offers rapidly rising 2024 combo guard Larry Johnson
Fresh off a breakout performance at the prestigious Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas, Southern California Academy Class of 2024 combo guard Larry Johnson is shaping into an elite national stock-riser.
The 6-foot-5 Johnson averaged 23 points, 3.2 boards, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 steals at Pangos.
Penn State, which offered Johnson on Monday, is the latest in a growing list of offers for the tenacious two-way Johnson. This list now features Virginia Tech, Creighton, Illinois, Dayton, Missouri, Cal, South Florida, St. John’s, Cincinnati, and others.
New Nittany Lions head coach Mike Rhoades is known to enforce a rugged defensive style. His teams at Virginia Commonwealth University, where Rhoades won and won often with multiple NCAA tournament berths, were synonymous with relentless defensive pressure across all 94 feet.
According to Southern California Academy head coach Julian Von Hanzlik, Johnson’s stout defensive presence has accelerated his rapid transformation.
