Fresh off a breakout performance at the prestigious Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas, Southern California Academy Class of 2024 combo guard Larry Johnson is shaping into an elite national stock-riser.

The 6-foot-5 Johnson averaged 23 points, 3.2 boards, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 steals at Pangos.

Penn State, which offered Johnson on Monday, is the latest in a growing list of offers for the tenacious two-way Johnson. This list now features Virginia Tech, Creighton, Illinois, Dayton, Missouri, Cal, South Florida, St. John’s, Cincinnati, and others.