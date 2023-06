The rapid development of 6-foot-11 George School (PA) Center Luke Bevilacqua has ran parallel with Penn State's desire to aggressively recruit big men in the 2025 class.

One day after the direct contact period, Mike Rhoades and the Nittany Lions offered the interior presence, who showed polish in the pick-and-roll game as a sophomore last season.

Penn State now officially adds Bevilacqua to a list of 2025 forwards and centers they are courting, which includes DMV-area Christian Gurdak and a veritable swiss army knife in 6-foot-10 Alier Maluk of Pittsburgh.

A massive sized space eater who has a bigger build than most at his level, the 225-pound Bevilacqua showed fluid baseline to baseline athleticism this past season. He's emerged into a significant catch-and-dunk threat while developing his ambidextrous finishing aptitude.