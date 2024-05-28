Penn State Official Visit Profile: CB Brandon Finney
This weekend, Penn State will be hosting three-star cornerback Brandon Finney for an official visit. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound cornerback is out of McDonogh High School in Owings Mills, Maryland, a high school that Penn State has had a great deal of success in recruiting over the James Franklin era.
Currently the Nittany Lions have three McDonogh alumni on their roster in defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, defensive end Mason Robinson, and defensive tackle Dvon Ellies.
Let's take a closer look at Finney's recruitment.
Overall, Finney has nearly two dozen scholarship offers including Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
WHAT THE EXPERTS SAID
"Finney’s official visit is still a bit fluid but he will be taking official visits to Penn State, Georgia, South Carolina and Oregon. His high school has been fertile recruiting territory for Penn State in the past and he’s become close with the coaching staff.
Finney has been in touch with Georgia defensive backs coach Donte Williams. He’s excited to see how he connects with the players and coaching staff once he’s on campus.
At South Carolina, Finney is impressed with defensive backs Torrian Gray and his ability to develop prospects. The Oregon coaching staff has done a good job with Finney so far and he’s very familiar with them.
Michigan is also in the running for an official visit from Finney before he commits, which could happen just before or during the fall season." - Adam Friedman
