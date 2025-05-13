Penn State Official Visit Profile: DT James Johnson

The 6-foot-2, 285-pound defensive linemen is ranked as a four-star prospect across the industry, including the No. 16 player in the On3 player rankings and No. 138 on the Rivals250 rankings.

As we continue to preview Penn State's first big official visit weekend of the year this weekend, we move on to four-star defensive linemen James Johnson.

Penn State first got involved with Johnson last fall, offering him in mid-October. Despite not having hosted Johnson yet in his recruitment, the Nittany Lions have remained a strong enough presence to earn an official visit.

Overall, Johnson is one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2026 recruiting class with 40 scholarship offers. Notable programs that have offered Johnson but are currently not in line to receive official visits include Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and USC.

But which other programs are Penn State's main competition for Johnson?