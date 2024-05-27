Penn State Official Visit Profile: LB Ty Jackson
Happy Valley Insider's official visit profiles continue on with four-star Florida linebacker Ty Jackson. The Seminole Ridge standout is expected to take an official visit to Happy Valley this weekend.
Entering their first full week of official visits, the Nittany Lions hold 13 commitments including a trio of linebackers in Dayshaun Burnett, Alex Tatsch, and DJ McClary.
The Nittany Lions are, however, continuing to look at the linebacker spot in the 2024 recruiting class and will add another linebacker if the fit is right. One prospect that would be the right fit for the Nittany Lions is Jackson.
JACKSON'S RECRUITMENT THUS FAR....
Jackson has emerged over the last several months as one of the best linebackers in the state of Florida and is one of Penn State's top remaining linebacker prospects. In his recruitment he received over two dozen offers including Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and USC among others.
