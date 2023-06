As Penn State preps for its final official visit weekend of the summer, one player will be on campus starting Tuesday for an official visit in four-star wide receiver Alex Taylor. The visit will mark the four-star North Carolina native's first ever time on campus.

With Penn State's wide receiver recruiting seemingly set to catch fire, it will be interesting to see where Taylor sits on the board coming out of the visit. Penn State does plan on taking a huge wide receiver class if all the chips fall right.