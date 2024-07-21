Penn State officially adds Air Force OL Mason Carlan to roster
An expected addition to Penn State's roster took place this weekend. Air Force offensive lineman transfer Mason Carlan has officially been added to the Nittany Lions roster. He'll be a walk-on for the Nittany Lions.
The Arkansas native graduated from the Air Force Academy in May and will now join the Nittany Lions with two years of eligibility remaining after being a member of the Falcons 2020 recruiting class.
After not playing in any games in his first two seasons with Air Force (2020, 2021), Carlan played in five games in 2022 as a reserve for Air Force. Last season, however, the 6-foot-2, 295-pound lineman played in all 13 games at right tackle according to Pro Football Focus. He totaled 390 snaps, 323 of them being run blocking snaps.
With Penn State, Carlan will shift inside, likely be a depth guard or potentially center for the Nittany Lions.
Originally out of North Little Rock High School in North Little Rock, Arkansas, Carlan received mostly Division II and III interest out of high school before earning an offer from the Air Force Academy.
