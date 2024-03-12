As spring practice begins in State College, Penn State will be without a pair of offensive linemen for the entirety of the month-long practice period.

Shelton was a key reserve for Phil Trautwein's unit last season, playing in 11 games and starting the Peach Bowl against Ole Miss. He split time between left tackle and right tackle, playing 385 snaps. The junior tackle is expected to fight for a starting role with the Nittany Lions in 2024 with the departures of Olu Fashanu and Caedan Wallace.

"We wish we had him. But long term, it will be in his best interest and out best interest, as well," Franklin said of Shelton, who was seen in a sling earlier this off-season.

Sexton was one of Penn State's five 2024 offensive line signees and an early enrollee this spring, but will have to wait to get on the field, as he is dealing with an undisclosed ailment.