One of Penn State's top offensive line targets in the 2025 recruiting cycle, Sumner (FL) offensive tackle Ziyare Addison has set an official visit to Penn State. The Riverview, Florida native will be on campus June 14 through the 16 for his official visit to Happy Valley.

"The hospitality that was shown to me and my family was amazing," Addison told Happy Valley Insider in January when he took an unofficial visit to campus. "We are all really enjoying the trip," he added. Addison also made a return visit to Penn State in late March to take in a spring practice.

Other official visits that Addison has scheduled includes to Florida on May 31, Oregon on June 7, and Florida State on June 21.

Addison has garnered over 40 scholarship offers in his recruitment including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and USC among others