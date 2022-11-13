The Penn State Nittany Lions have opened up as a big favorite over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The Nittany Lions' coming off a 30-0 demolition of the Maryland Terrapins are 19-point favorites over the Scarlet Knights. The over-under for the game is set at 44.5 points.

Entering next Saturday, Penn State will be 8-2 and looking for their first season of nine or more wins since 2019 when the Nittany Lions won 10 or more games in three consecutive seasons.

Rutgers, on the other hand, will enter the game with a 3-6 record including 1-6 in conference play after losing to Michigan State 27-21 on Saturday afternoon in East Lansing.