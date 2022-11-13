The Penn State Nittany Lions have opened up as a big favorite over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The Nittany Lions' coming off a 30-0 demolition of the Maryland Terrapins are 19-point favorites over the Scarlet Knights. The over-under for the game is set at 44.5 points.
Entering next Saturday, Penn State will be 8-2 and looking for their first season of nine or more wins since 2019 when the Nittany Lions won 10 or more games in three consecutive seasons.
Rutgers, on the other hand, will enter the game with a 3-6 record including 1-6 in conference play after losing to Michigan State 27-21 on Saturday afternoon in East Lansing.
Last season, Penn State shut out Rutgers 28-0 in a game in which the Nittany Lions were without 35 players from their roster. All-time, the Nittany Lions are 30-2 against Rutgers and have won 15 straight since 1989. The Scarlet Knights have failed to beat Penn State since 1988. Their only other win against the Nittany Lions came in 1918.
Under James Franklin, Penn State has outscored the Scarlet Knights 213-32 over eight games. The Nittany Lions have also kept the Scarlet Knights to 10 points or fewer in each matchup including under 10 points in each game since 2015.