The initial line for Penn State's season opener against West Virginia on August 31 has been released. According to Draftkings, the Nittany Lions opened up as a 12.5 point favorite over the Mountaineers. There is no over/under yet set for the matchup.

Lat season, Penn State was 10-3 overall including 7-2 in conference play, they were 10-2 over the coruse of the 12 game regular season before falling to Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl. In their season opener last year against West Virginia, the Nittany Lions defeated the Mountaineers 38-15 under the lights of Beaver Stadium. A game in which Drew Allar threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns.

West Virginia rebounded from the season opening loss well, winning each of their next four games before finishing the season with a 9-4 record including a 30-10 win over North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

All-time, Penn State is 49-9-2 against West Virginia and has won each of the last five matchups dating back to 1989. West Virginia's last win against the Nittany Lions came in 1988, a 51-30 win for Don Nehlen's Mountaineers over Joe Paterno's Nittany Lions in Morgantown.