After a dominating win over the Auburn Tigers 41-12 on Saturday afternoon, the Penn State Nittany Lions have opened as a 26-point favorite over the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Nittany Lions, now the nations’s No. 14 team in the AP Poll will enter this weekends matchup at 3-0 on the season. The Chippewas are 1-2 with their lone win of the season being over FCS Bucknell.

The over/under in the game is currently set at 60.5 points.