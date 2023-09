Sitting at 3-0 on the season after defeating the Illinois Fighting Illini in their Big Ten season opener, the Penn State Nittany Lions have opened as a two-touchdown favorite over the Iowa Hawkeyes for their week four matchup.

The Nittany Lions will welcome the 3-0 Iowa Hawkeyes to Beaver Stadium next Saturday in the program's annual WhiteOut game. It will be the first time the two programs have met since their meeting in Iowa City in 2021, a 23-20 win for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa has won each of the last two games between the two programs after Penn State won six straight from 2011 through 2019.