It's that time of year again, preseason college football polls! The first of these to drop is the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and the Penn State Nittany Lions find themselves as one of the top teams in the poll. The Nittany Lions will start the season ranked no. 7 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. This is an area where you will see Penn State's name mentioned frequently in the coming weeks as preseason polls drop.

Penn State is the third highest Big Ten team in the poll behind Michigan who checks in at no. 2 and Ohio State at no. 4. The only other Big Ten team that finds a spot in the poll is Wisconsin at no. 21. Iowa received more votes (169) than any other school who is not in the top 25. Maryland, Minnesota, and Illinois are the three other Big Ten schools to receive votes. Future Big Ten members USC (no. 6), Washington (no. 11), and Oregon (no. 15) all find themselves in the top 25 as well. UCLA, another future Big Ten member, also finds themselves among others receiving votes.