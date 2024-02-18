Instead, the Nittany Lions picked up their 55th consecutive win and completed their 8th undefeated Big Ten dual-meet season in their last nine seasons. But as alluded to, it wasn't an easy win for the Nittany Lions on Sunday.

The No. 3 Nebraska Cornhuskers gave the No. 1 Penn State Nittany Lions everything they had but Cael Sanderson's Nittany Lions were not going to allow the Huskers to deliver the program their first loss since the 2019-2020 season.

After Sunday's opening matchups at the 125 and 133 weight classes, the Nittany Lions found themselves down 7-0 after Nebraska's Caleb Smith and Jacob Van Dee defeated Braden Davis and Baylor Sunk 11-3 and 6-2 respectively.

Beau Bartlett would get the Nittany Lions on the board with a close 9-6 decision over Brock Hardy, cutting the Huskers lead down to 7-3. Nebraska's Ridge Lovett would knock off Tyler Kasak at 149, to reextend their to seven points at 10-3.

It was Levi Haines, who would turn the meet's momentum around. After his matchup against Peyton Robb started rather close, Haines would dig deep and take control of the match, winning 10-3 to make it a 10-6 lead for Nebraska.

The Nittany Lions would also see Mitchell Messenbrink defeat Antrell Taylor 9-5 at 165 before Carter Starocci had a technical fall win over Bubba Wilson 20-4, to give the Nittany Lions their first lead of the dual-meet at 14-10.

Strousburg, Pennsylvania native Lenny Pinto would try to give the Huskers a late spark, picking up an 8-6 win over Bernie Traux at 184, narrowing the Nittany Lions' lead to just 14-13.

Aaron Brooks and Greg Kerkvliet, however, would quickly put to an end any though that the Huskers would be able to pull off the upset, as Brooks defeated Silas Alfred 17-4 and Kerkvliet defeated Nash Hutmacher, who also plays defensive tackle for the Huskers' football team 10-0, to clinch the meet for the Nittany Lions.

With the win, the Nittany Lions also clinched the 2024 Big Ten Regular Season Championship.



