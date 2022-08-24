Penn State PF target and legacy set to announce commitment on Wednesday

One of Penn State basketball's top targets in the 2023 recruiting cycle will be announcing his commitment on Tuesday afternoon.

Carey Booth, son of former Penn State standout and current Denver Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth will choose between Ohio State, Penn State, Stanford, Texas, and Vanderbilt.

The 6-foot-9, 215-pound power forward is the No.80 player nationally in the 2023 Rivals rankings and is also the country's 17th-ranked power forward.