Penn State PF target and legacy set to announce commitment on Wednesday
One of Penn State basketball's top targets in the 2023 recruiting cycle will be announcing his commitment on Tuesday afternoon.
Carey Booth, son of former Penn State standout and current Denver Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth will choose between Ohio State, Penn State, Stanford, Texas, and Vanderbilt.
The 6-foot-9, 215-pound power forward is the No.80 player nationally in the 2023 Rivals rankings and is also the country's 17th-ranked power forward.
Booth made an official visit to Penn State earlier this summer at the end of May while also making a visit to Marquette, which did not make his finalists. Currently, there are three futurecasts in favor of booth to land with the Nittany Lions on Wednesday including Rivals' head recruiting analyst Jordan Harper.
Penn State currently holds two commitments in their 2023 recruiting class from three-star guards Logan Imes and Braeden Shrewsberry. Baltimore (MD) center Amani Hansberry, another top target of the Nittany Lions is set to make his own commitment on Saturday, all futurecasts for Hansberry currently point towards Illinois.
