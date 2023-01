A great day for Penn State Football got even better on Monday evening as North Carolina State wide receiver Devin Carter announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions. The graduate transfer announced his decision shortly following the Nittany Lions' 35-21 win over Utah in the Rose Bowl.

Carter played nine games in 2022 for North Carolina State, recording 25 receptions for 406 yards and two touchdowns. For his career, the 6-foot-3, 216-pound wideout has 118 career receptions for 1906 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Clayton (NC) native will bring a big-body presence to the Nittany Lions as they look to retool a wide receiver room that will be losing Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley this offseason.

