Happy Valley Insider

Penn State practice and Wednesday media availbility takeaways (9/13)
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - The Penn State Nittany Lions open up Big Ten play on the road for the 13th time in 14 seasons. As they prepare to travel for a rematch with the Illinois Fighting Illini, here is the latest practice notebook and observations about the team.
- CB Daequan Hardy, DE Amin Vanover, and DT Coziah Izzard returned to the practice field. Penn State head coach James Franklin would not comment further if the three of them would play on Saturday versus Illinois.
- Penn State’s quarterbacks Drew Allar, Beau Pribula, and Jaxon Smolik worked on different timing routes with the tight ends, wide receivers, and running backs. Sophomore backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen looked sharp in their route drills.
- The Nittany Lions expressed more confidence in the kicking game. Both Franklin and starting long snapper Tyler Duzansky backed up kickers Sander Sahaydak and Alex Felkins and their capabilities.
- Right guard JB Nelson didn't play against Delaware after playing against West Virginia in week one. However, any worries about Nelson not being ready to go should be diminished. The former Lackawanna standout was practicing on Wednesday night and also met with the media.
- Penn State does not seem too worried about facing Illinois after 2021’s nine-overtime debacle. Franklin was confident in the size of both the offensive and defensive lines. Veteran linebacker Curtis Jacobs acknowledged that Penn State was not ready for the Fighting Illini’s game plan two years ago.
Quotes from James
On the running back duo of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen
On opening up Big Ten play on the road again
On Liam Clifford's progression as a player and a leader...
