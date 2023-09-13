Happy Valley Insider

I think they have complementary skill sets. Big backs, which allows them both to do a lot of things; that's why that short-yard goal line package is so effective for us because both are 220 pounds, plus they're both block. They'll both carry. They both can run for hard yards inside. They both show the ability to make people miss and get on the perimeter, you know, I think if you look at, you know, their ability to be explosive. I think they're they're really good complementary pieces. You know that we can do a lot of different things which I think that's what makes it so exciting as an offensive coordinator to be able to work with those two guys and call the game with those two guys, and I would actually say I said to Ja'Jaun today that it looks like Potts is just getting more comfortable within the offense, more comfortable with in terms of just kind of how we do things around here. And I see him practicing better and better and better. So we got three guys that we got a lot of confidence in, some young exciting guys behind them