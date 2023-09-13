Happy Valley Insider

News More News
Penn State practice and Wednesday media availbility takeaways (9/13)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - The Penn State Nittany Lions open up Big Ten play on the road for the 13th time in 14 seasons. As they prepare to travel for a rematch with the Illinois Fighting Illini, here is the latest practice notebook and observations about the team.

- CB Daequan Hardy, DE Amin Vanover, and DT Coziah Izzard returned to the practice field. Penn State head coach James Franklin would not comment further if the three of them would play on Saturday versus Illinois.

- Penn State’s quarterbacks Drew Allar, Beau Pribula, and Jaxon Smolik worked on different timing routes with the tight ends, wide receivers, and running backs. Sophomore backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen looked sharp in their route drills.

- The Nittany Lions expressed more confidence in the kicking game. Both Franklin and starting long snapper Tyler Duzansky backed up kickers Sander Sahaydak and Alex Felkins and their capabilities.

- Right guard JB Nelson didn't play against Delaware after playing against West Virginia in week one. However, any worries about Nelson not being ready to go should be diminished. The former Lackawanna standout was practicing on Wednesday night and also met with the media.

- Penn State does not seem too worried about facing Illinois after 2021’s nine-overtime debacle. Franklin was confident in the size of both the offensive and defensive lines. Veteran linebacker Curtis Jacobs acknowledged that Penn State was not ready for the Fighting Illini’s game plan two years ago.

Quotes from James

On the running back duo of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen


I think they have complementary skill sets. Big backs, which allows them both to do a lot of things; that's why that short-yard goal line package is so effective for us because both are 220 pounds, plus they're both block. They'll both carry. They both can run for hard yards inside. They both show the ability to make people miss and get on the perimeter, you know, I think if you look at, you know, their ability to be explosive. I think they're they're really good complementary pieces. You know that we can do a lot of different things which I think that's what makes it so exciting as an offensive coordinator to be able to work with those two guys and call the game with those two guys, and I would actually say I said to Ja'Jaun today that it looks like Potts is just getting more comfortable within the offense, more comfortable with in terms of just kind of how we do things around here. And I see him practicing better and better and better. So we got three guys that we got a lot of confidence in, some young exciting guys behind them

On opening up Big Ten play on the road again

We're just, we're just experts of opening on the road, whether it's the first game, the second game, the third game, the fourth game. You know, not only in my 10 years, but I think over the last 15 years, you know, we're experts. I think we're going to put an offseason clinic on how to open in the Big 10.

On Liam Clifford's progression as a player and a leader...

He's a guy that I think the coaching staff and the players feel like they can depend on, that he can make plays, that he's consistent, he's done a really good job. I think over the last year of taking care of his body because in the past I think that's been a little thing that's kind of held him up. He's had some kind of nagging injuries that have that have that have happened to him, but he's just doing a much better job. Of all the things you have to do to be a consistent football player. I think he's going to have a big year for us. He's going to, I think he's going to have some breakout games and things like that, but we have a lot of confidence in him and a lot of belief in.

