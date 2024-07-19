Penn State QB commit Troy Huhn to return to Penn State for Lasch Bash
Penn State 2026 quarterback commitment Troy Huhn is returning to Happy Valley for the first time since his June commitment next weekend for the program's annual Lasch Bash.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news