The Penn State Nittany Lions will enter their September 2 against West Virginia as the No.7 team in all of college football. The Nittany Lions are one of three Big Ten teams in the AP Poll's top 10, joining No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Ohio State. Future Big Ten members USC and Washington are also in the top 10 at No. 6 and No. 10, respectively.

It is the sixth time in the last seven years that the Nittany Lions will enter the season ranked and the third time that they will do so ranked in the top 10. Last season, the Nittany Lions were unranked heading into the season but would finish seventh in the final postseason AP Poll.

The Nittany Lions were also the No. 7 team in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll that was released earlier this month.

Joining Penn State in the top 10 is the two-time defending national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, USC, Florida State, Clemson, and Washington.

The 11 through 15 spots consist of Texas, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Utah, and Oregon, while Kansas State, TCU, Oregon State, Wisconsin, and Oklahoma round out the top 20. Finally, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Tulane, and Iowa are ranked 20 through 25, respectively.

Texas Tech, South Carolina, UCLA, UTSA, and Arkansas all received votes.

Penn State is coming off its fourth 11-win season under James Franklin, which included a Rose Bowl victory over Utah.