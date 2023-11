On Tuesday evening, the first College Football Playoff poll of the 2023 season was released. The Penn State Nittany Lions, entering week 10 of the 2023 season with a 7-1 record are looking from the outside in on the top 10.

The Nittany Lions are ranked No. 11 in the initial CFP rankings with Oklahoma and Ole Miss just ahead of them at No. 9 and No. 10.