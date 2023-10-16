It will be the second time that Penn State will play on CBS this season. The Nittany Lions last played on CBS for their 31-0 White Out victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes on September 23.

The Penn State Nittany Lions week 9 matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers received its kickoff time and television assignment on Monday. The Nittany Lions and Hoosiers will kick off at 12:00 p.m. on October 28, the game will be televised nationally on CBS and streamed on the Paramount app.

The Nittany Lions are currently 6-0 on the season and are ranked within the top 10 of both the AP and Coaches polls. This past weekend, Penn State crushed the UMass Minutemen 63-0. It was the program's second shutout victory of the season while also pushing Penn State's streak of consecutive games of 30+ points scored to 13.

Indiana's 2023 season has gone much differently than the Nittany Lions. The Hoosiers are 2-4 on the season and are coming off a 52-7 blowout loss to the Michigan Wolverines. The Hoosiers have lost their last two games by a combined score of 96-24.

Tom Allen's programs' only wins this season have come against FBS Indiana State and Akron, considered to be one of the worst program's in the FBS. All-time, Penn State has won 24 of 26 matchups against the Indiana Hoosiers including each of their last two matchups after the Hoosiers shocked the Nittany Lions 36-35 to start the 2020 season. Last season, Penn State defeated Indiana 45-14 in Bloomington.