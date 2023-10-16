Penn State receives kickoff time for Week 9 matchup against Indiana
The Penn State Nittany Lions week 9 matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers received its kickoff time and television assignment on Monday. The Nittany Lions and Hoosiers will kick off at 12:00 p.m. on October 28, the game will be televised nationally on CBS and streamed on the Paramount app.
It will be the second time that Penn State will play on CBS this season. The Nittany Lions last played on CBS for their 31-0 White Out victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes on September 23.
The Nittany Lions are currently 6-0 on the season and are ranked within the top 10 of both the AP and Coaches polls. This past weekend, Penn State crushed the UMass Minutemen 63-0. It was the program's second shutout victory of the season while also pushing Penn State's streak of consecutive games of 30+ points scored to 13.
Indiana's 2023 season has gone much differently than the Nittany Lions. The Hoosiers are 2-4 on the season and are coming off a 52-7 blowout loss to the Michigan Wolverines. The Hoosiers have lost their last two games by a combined score of 96-24.
Tom Allen's programs' only wins this season have come against FBS Indiana State and Akron, considered to be one of the worst program's in the FBS. All-time, Penn State has won 24 of 26 matchups against the Indiana Hoosiers including each of their last two matchups after the Hoosiers shocked the Nittany Lions 36-35 to start the 2020 season. Last season, Penn State defeated Indiana 45-14 in Bloomington.
