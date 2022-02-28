Penn State receives pre-seeds for Big Ten Tournament

The Big Ten Wrestling Championships are set to take place this Saturday and Sunday in Lincoln, Nebraska and Penn State enters as the significant favorite.

The Nittany Lions ran through the dual season with an undefeated record, including four individuals with undefeated records as well.

On Monday, the conference announced its individual pre-seeds for the tournament, which are subject to change but will more than likely reflect the official brackets when they're released on Friday night.

The seeds for Penn State wrestlers are as follows.

125: Drew Hildebrandt - 2

133: Roman Bravo-Young - 1

141: Nick Lee - 1

149: Beau Bartlett - 7

157: Brady Berge - 10

165: Creighton Edsell - 10

174: Carter Starocci - 1

184: Aaron Brooks - 1

197: Max Dean - 2

285: Greg Kerkvliet - 3

Everyone but Berge at 157 and Edsell at 165 earned an allocation spot to NCAAs for the Big Ten and would be likely to receive a wildcard if needed, but the draws for Edsell and in particular Berge look kind on the front side, giving them both an opportunity to qualify via their tournament placement.

The full release from the Big Ten Conference including all the pre-seeds can be found here.