As an on the rise Class of 2024 wing with underrated burst and poised mid range shooting, Sir Mohammed recently wrapped up a visit to Penn State.

The son of former NBA forward Nazr Mohammed, Mohammed has compiled an array of offers from highly prominent programs these past seven months.

With a college ready build and multi-positional defense at 6-foot-6 and 205 pounds, Mohammed holds offers from the likes of Providence, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, NC State, Michigan, Villanova, Stanford, Cincinnati, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, South Florida and a handful of others.