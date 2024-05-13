We continue to take a look at some of Penn State's top recruiting battles as the Nittany Lions begin to prepare for their busy official visit schedule that begins at the end of the month. Today, we take a look at one of Penn State's top offensive lineman, legacy target Michael Carroll.

The son of former Penn State linebacker Michael Carroll Sr, the younger Carroll has been a long-time target of the Nittany Lions. When he organically received his offer from the program, he called it a "dream offer".

Since then, Carroll has emerged as one of the nation's top offensive line prospects and has over two dozen offers, many from top program's across the country. The 6-foot-6 and 298-pound Carroll is also a Rivals250 prospect and ranked as a top-30 offensive tackle in the country.

Penn State currently holds three offensive line commitments in their 2025 recruiting class from Wayne (NJ) offensive guard Michael Troutman, Avon (CT) offensive tackle Owen Aliciene, and in-state offensive lineman Brady O'Hara.

