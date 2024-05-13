Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Penn State Recruiting Battle: OL Michael Carroll

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

We continue to take a look at some of Penn State's top recruiting battles as the Nittany Lions begin to prepare for their busy official visit schedule that begins at the end of the month. Today, we take a look at one of Penn State's top offensive lineman, legacy target Michael Carroll.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

The son of former Penn State linebacker Michael Carroll Sr, the younger Carroll has been a long-time target of the Nittany Lions. When he organically received his offer from the program, he called it a "dream offer".

Since then, Carroll has emerged as one of the nation's top offensive line prospects and has over two dozen offers, many from top program's across the country. The 6-foot-6 and 298-pound Carroll is also a Rivals250 prospect and ranked as a top-30 offensive tackle in the country.

Penn State currently holds three offensive line commitments in their 2025 recruiting class from Wayne (NJ) offensive guard Michael Troutman, Avon (CT) offensive tackle Owen Aliciene, and in-state offensive lineman Brady O'Hara.

HIGHLIGHTS

WHAT THE EXPERTS SAID

This recruitment might be closer than expected with Michigan, Georgia and Alabama as serious contenders but the feeling is that Penn State still leads for the Doylestown (Pa.) Central Bucks East four-star offensive lineman and Nittany Lions legacy. Penn State could have pushed ahead a little further after a visit last week from the coaching staff where they also offered his brother, Liam .
— Adam Gorney • National Recruiting Director

- Excerpt from Recruiting Rumor Mill: Visits on deck for top prospects

THE CONTENDERS

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement