Happy Valley Insider continues to take a deep look into some of the recruiting battles that Penn State Football is currently in with their top 2025 targets. Next up on our list, we take a look at one of the highest ranked prospects still on the board for the Nittany Lions in four-star wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery out of Florida.



Currently, Penn State holds 12 total verbal commitments in their 2025 recruiting class which ranks No. 8 overall in the country per Rivals. Of those commitments, only one is from a wide receiver in New York native Lyrick Samuel , who committed to the program back in mid-February.

CURRENT PENN STATE COMMITS AT WIDE RECEIVER NAME SCHOOL / STATE RATING STAR RANKING Lyrick Samuel Erasmus Hall (NY) 5.5

This cycle, the wide receiver position is an important one for the Nittany Lions as the program looks to improve on their wide receiver room. With that, our general expectation is that the Penn State coaching staff could look to take at least three, if not four wide receivers this recruiting cycle. While several of their wide receiver targets have come off the board in the last few weeks, several top of the board targets remain, including Montgomery.

JUNIOR YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

THE CONTENDERS...