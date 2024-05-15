Next up in our Penn State recruiting battle series is one of the top wide receivers in the entire country, four-star receiver Quincy Porter. The Bergen Catholic standout is ranked by Rivals as the No.82 player in the country and the No. 16 wide receiver as well as the No. 1 player in the state of New Jersey.



The Nittany Lions offered Porter back in December of 2022 and since that offer has been one of the Nittany Lions' top targets in the cycle.

Currently, Penn State has one commitment as part of their 2025 recruiting class from three-star receiver Lyrick Samuel. As of May 14, the Nittany Lions hold 13 commitments in their 2025 recruiting class and are currently ranked within the top 10 of the Rivals team recruiting rankings.

