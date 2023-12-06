Penn State Recruiting Coordinator for Personnel and Recruitment Khalil Ahmad is leaving Happy Valley to join Fran Brown's new staff at Syracuse. The former Rutgers and Syracuse recruiting staffer is expected to be named the Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting for the Orange.

During his time in Happy Valley, Ahmad became very well known rather quickly for his connections throughout New Jersey as the program hosted hundreds of New Jersey prospects for visits this year and landed one in the 2024 class plus another two more in the 2025 class. On top of that he was also named Rivals.com B1G Up Next which honored the top 10 up and coming recruiters in the Big Ten.

Ahmad originally came to State College in January after being the Director of High School Relations for Syracuse, where he was able to get various top ranked New Jersey prospects to visit campus and even helped secure a few commitments from both the high school route and transfer portal.

Prior to his time in Syracuse, Ahmad worked as a Player Development assistant at Rutgers for a season (2021) and spent several years as a high school assistant coach at several NJ high schools such as Paterson Eastside, Passaic HS and Northern Valley at Demarest.

Stay tuned for more on Penn State Football and how they will replace Ahmad right here on Happy Valley Insider!